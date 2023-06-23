IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 200,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 31,916 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 426,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 425,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after buying an additional 17,127 shares during the period.

FTSL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

