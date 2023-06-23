IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,129 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $134.00. 34,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,314. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

