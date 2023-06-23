IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after acquiring an additional 715,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,765,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after acquiring an additional 613,295 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.40. The company had a trading volume of 168,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,530. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.