IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $420.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,335. The firm has a market cap of $186.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $448.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.22.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

