IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 35.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,202,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,717,000 after purchasing an additional 846,660 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,585,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,541,000 after purchasing an additional 788,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,519,000 after purchasing an additional 754,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,926,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,423,000 after purchasing an additional 717,543 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.85.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,778. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

