IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 481 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for 1.2% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,884,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

