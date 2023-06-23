iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IYF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,315. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.73.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

