iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 11,553.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,374 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,414.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 334,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after acquiring an additional 220,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 190,282 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,700,000 after acquiring an additional 183,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,167,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,790,000 after acquiring an additional 165,155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $50.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

