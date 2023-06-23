iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Position Cut by Transparent Wealth Partners LLC

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $770,000.

Shares of IJJ opened at $103.76 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

