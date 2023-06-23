iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,239,000 after buying an additional 804,401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,078,000 after buying an additional 565,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after buying an additional 523,135 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,230,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.60. 671,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,806. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.45.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

