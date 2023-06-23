iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Decreased by Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,654,000 after purchasing an additional 854,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $271.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $275.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.69 and its 200 day moving average is $238.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

