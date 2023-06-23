iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 107.7% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,388,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $197,532,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $269.35. The stock had a trading volume of 179,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,372. The company has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

