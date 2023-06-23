iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Decreased by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,354 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 3.8% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

