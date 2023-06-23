iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.38

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 75960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.18.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

