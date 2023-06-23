iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 831,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 370,578 shares.The stock last traded at $23.49 and had previously closed at $23.50.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,625,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,548,000 after purchasing an additional 477,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 295.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 62,544 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 864.3% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 64,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 57,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 158,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 126,166 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

