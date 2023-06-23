iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,541 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.27. 690,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,963,134. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.