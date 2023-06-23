iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Position Trimmed by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 524,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 128,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 62,131 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

IUSV stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

