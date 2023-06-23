iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Cut by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $96.25. 845,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,039. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.38. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.