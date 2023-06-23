iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.74. 402,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,952. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.38. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

