iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $253.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.38.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

