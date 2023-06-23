iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,487,000. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,692 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

