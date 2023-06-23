iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 277,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 90,864 shares.The stock last traded at $52.66 and had previously closed at $52.55.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 99,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

