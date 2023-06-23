iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Position Lessened by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.87.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.