iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,971 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.15 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

