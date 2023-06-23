IPVERSE Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and $308,677.26 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

