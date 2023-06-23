Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 23rd (ABF, ANP, BESIY, GEI, GSF, INF, LGRS, MDP, OCDO, PSON)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 23rd:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. CIBC currently has C$27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$25.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Informa (LON:INF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 1,230 ($15.74) price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.