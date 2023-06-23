Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 23rd (ABF, ANP, BESIY, GEI, GSF, INF, LGRS, MDP, OCDO, PSON)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 23rd:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. CIBC currently has C$27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$25.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Informa (LON:INF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 1,230 ($15.74) price target on the stock.

