Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Investar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Investar has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Investar to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Investar stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $117.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. Investar has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $23.72.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.34 million. Investar had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISTR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Investar from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Investar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Investar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Investar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Investar by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Investar by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

