Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 33,133.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,225 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 12.4% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $20,434,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $366.17 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

