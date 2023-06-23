Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 44.9% per year over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IVR opened at $11.37 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,879.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVR. StockNews.com lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.