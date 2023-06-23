Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Stock Position Increased by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises 3.5% of MRA Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MRA Advisory Group owned about 0.36% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3,020.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 157,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 87,708 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBWB traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 132,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,554. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.4456 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

