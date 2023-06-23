Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 1,277.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,340 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,538 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after buying an additional 3,386,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,964,000 after buying an additional 563,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,472,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,798,000 after buying an additional 945,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,070,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,507,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $18.94 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

