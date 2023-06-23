InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2155 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. InvenTrust Properties has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16.

Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 525,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 22.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,672,000 after buying an additional 51,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About InvenTrust Properties

IVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

