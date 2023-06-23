InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2155 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. InvenTrust Properties has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 525,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 22.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,672,000 after buying an additional 51,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
