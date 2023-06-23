InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2155 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVT stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

