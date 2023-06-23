InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2155 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of IVT stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
InvenTrust Properties Company Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
Read More
- Get a free research report on InvenTrust Properties from StockNews.com
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Can The SAFE Act Light Up High Hopes For Cannabis Industry?
- NRG Fastest Mover in S&P As Activist Investor Pushes For Change
- MercadoLibre’s Growth Story More Exciting Than Amazon, Alibaba
- Five stocks we like better than InvenTrust Properties
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.