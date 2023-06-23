Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.91 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $4.37 or 0.00014071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $16.36 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00043077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 499,867,562 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,397,807 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

