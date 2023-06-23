Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $20.33 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and $20.33 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $4.20 or 0.00014023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00042526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00030165 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 499,867,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,397,588 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.