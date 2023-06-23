International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,530,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,100 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in International Paper by 13,649.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 994,883 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in International Paper by 565.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,155,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after acquiring an additional 981,905 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in International Paper by 117.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after acquiring an additional 860,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 285,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

