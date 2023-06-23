International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IP. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 975.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of International Paper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after purchasing an additional 206,004 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in International Paper by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 71,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 42,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

International Paper Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

