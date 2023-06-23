International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $131.17 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

