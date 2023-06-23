InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,351.67

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,351.67 ($68.48) and traded as high as GBX 5,444.80 ($69.67). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,358 ($68.56), with a volume of 475,632 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($76.78) to GBX 6,200 ($79.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,850 ($74.86) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut InterContinental Hotels Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,836.67 ($74.69).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,433.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,351.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,288.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, insider Daniela Barone Soares bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,428 ($69.46) per share, with a total value of £8,142 ($10,418.43). In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Graham Allan purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($68.71) per share, with a total value of £16,110 ($20,614.20). Also, insider Daniela Barone Soares acquired 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,428 ($69.46) per share, with a total value of £8,142 ($10,418.43). Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

