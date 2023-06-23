Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $1,054,905.48 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 21,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $1,054,905.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,978,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Friday, June 16th, Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $122,600.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $220,250.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Thad Jampol sold 2,897 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $141,981.97.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $437,000.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $893,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $220,250.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $647,550.00.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.23. 874,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,916. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.54 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Intapp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Intapp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.