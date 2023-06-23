Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CFO Sells $100,640.00 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $100,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,926 shares in the company, valued at $773,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $369.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,089.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after buying an additional 1,633,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 471.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,631,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,551,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,907,000 after purchasing an additional 824,114 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,217,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 761,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 243.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 565,510 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

