Insider Selling: Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,641,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,366.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vacasa alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Mossytree Inc. sold 111,953 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $76,128.04.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $50,250.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 33,999 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $23,119.32.

Vacasa Price Performance

Shares of VCSA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,775. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. Vacasa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.15 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 479,197.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,420,000 after buying an additional 170,139,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vacasa by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vacasa by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,109 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vacasa by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vacasa by 1,851.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,499 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VCSA. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.