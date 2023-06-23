Insider Selling: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of UVE stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $490.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $316.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.10 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -125.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,316,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 209,215 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UVE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.