Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Director Sells 43,451 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $781,248.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 936,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,833,631.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

UiPath Stock Performance

UiPath stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.09. 8,678,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,943,375. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in UiPath by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 295,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 73,460 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 219,386 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 57,786 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.