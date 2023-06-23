Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Director Sells 43,451 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $781,248.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 936,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,833,631.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
UiPath Stock Performance
UiPath stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.09. 8,678,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,943,375. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.30.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in UiPath by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 295,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 73,460 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 219,386 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 57,786 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
