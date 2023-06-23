Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) General Counsel Sells 1,948 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $26,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,279. The stock has a market cap of $490.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.40. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

