Insider Selling: SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Director Sells 135,135 Shares of Stock

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) Director Richard F. Wallman sold 135,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $59,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 336,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SmileDirectClub Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of SDC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,613. The firm has a market cap of $180.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.26.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a customer's dentist or orthodontist, and facilitating remote clinical monitoring through a network of orthodontists and general dentists through its proprietary teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

