Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,797. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SMART Global stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.11. 566,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $429.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SMART Global from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SMART Global by 93.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

