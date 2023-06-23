Insider Selling: Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) SVP Sells $1,249,317.71 in Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,249,317.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:HRI opened at $126.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.46. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $162.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.30 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Herc by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

