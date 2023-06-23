Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.33. 16,527,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,776,973. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
