Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.33. 16,527,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,776,973. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

