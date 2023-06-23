Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Sells 8,005 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) COO Anne Raimondi sold 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $183,554.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 559,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,825,712.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of ASAN stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.53. 3,372,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $29.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.30.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The business had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Asana by 118.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Asana in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Asana in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
